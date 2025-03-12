PM Modi Receives Mauritius’ Highest Honor on National Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Mauritius' highest national honor on Wednesday, marking a significant moment in the Indo-Mauritian relationship. The award was presented during the island nation’s National Day celebrations, where Modi dedicated the recognition to Indian ancestors who migrated to Mauritius generations ago.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the award, calling it a tribute to India’s 1.4 billion citizens. “This is not just my honor but the honor of every Indian. I dedicate it to the ancestors who came to Mauritius from India centuries ago and to all their generations,” he stated. He acknowledged their role in shaping the nation’s progress and cultural diversity.

Reaffirming India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Mauritius, he added, “This award is also a responsibility. India remains steadfast in its efforts to elevate the strategic partnership between our nations.”

During the visit, India and Mauritius signed eight agreements to expand cooperation across key sectors. These agreements facilitate trade using national currencies, enhance maritime security collaboration, and strengthen joint efforts in combating financial crimes.

Reiterating India’s commitment to regional stability, PM Modi emphasized, “We fully support Mauritius in securing its Exclusive Economic Zone. Our SAGAR vision—Security and Growth for All in the Region—has evolved into MAHASAGAR, a broader commitment to security and prosperity across regions.”

Modi held discussions with former Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and other key leaders. Sharing insights from their meeting, he posted on X, “Had a good meeting with former Prime Minister of Mauritius, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.”

He also met with the Leader of the Opposition, MP Lesjongard, discussing avenues to further strengthen India-Mauritius relations.

Earlier in the day, Modi extended National Day greetings to the people of Mauritius, reaffirming India’s deep-rooted friendship with the island nation.

**Mauritius Recognizes Modi with ‘The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean’**

Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam officially announced Modi’s honor on Tuesday. Speaking at a community gathering, Modi described Mauritius as a vital link between India and the Global South, highlighting cultural and historical ties. “Mauritius is like ‘Mini India.’ Our bond is deeply rooted in history and heritage,” he remarked.

An Indian Navy contingent participated in the National Day parade, with PM Modi saluting the unit as it marched past carrying the Indian flag. INS Imphal’s crew engaged in cultural and training exchanges, including a joint surveillance exercise with the Mauritian Coast Guard.

Captain Kamal Kumar Choudhury, leading the contingent, stated, “Representing India at the 57th National Day celebration of Mauritius is a matter of immense pride and honor.”

In a key diplomatic gesture, Modi and PM Ramgoolam jointly inaugurated the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Public Service and Innovation. Describing its significance, Modi stated, “This institute will serve as a center for research, learning, and leadership development, strengthening our shared commitment to progress.”

Despite heavy rainfall, thousands gathered to witness the ceremony. Expressing appreciation for the recognition, Modi reiterated India’s commitment to regional peace and development. “This award reflects our shared aspirations for growth and prosperity in the Global South,” he said.

PM Modi’s presence as Chief Guest at Mauritius’ National Day for the second time underscores the strong Indo-Mauritian relationship. His participation in global events such as France’s Bastille Day and Bangladesh’s National Day highlights India’s growing diplomatic engagement worldwide.