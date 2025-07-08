PM Modi shares 'productive interactions' with world leaders during BRICS Summit

Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared glimpses of his meeting with a host of world leaders - including the President of Chile, the UN Secretary General and the former President of Brazil - on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which concluded late Monday night, India time.

Sharing details about his meeting with the Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font, PM Modi mentioned the growing friendship between both nations.

"Delighted to have met President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile during the Rio BRICS Summit. India-Chile friendship is getting stronger and stronger!," PM Modi posted on X.

In April, the Chilean President paid a State Visit to India accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business associations, media and prominent Chileans involved in the India-Chile cultural connect.

During the visit, which commemorated the completion of 76 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, both leaders had discussed in detail the historic diplomatic ties that were established in 1949, growing trade linkages, people-to-people linkages, cultural ties and also the warm and cordial bilateral relations between both countries. They had expressed desire for further expanding and deepening of the multifaceted relationship between the two countries in all areas of mutual interests.

PM Modi also met the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Rio de Janeiro on Monday.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Interacted with Mr. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro yesterday".

India's deepening engagement with the UN is based on its steadfast commitment to multilateralism and dialogue as the key for achieving shared goals and addressing common challenges faced by the global community including those related to peacebuilding and peacekeeping, sustainable development, poverty eradication, environment, climate change, terrorism, disarmament, human rights, health and pandemics, migration, cyber security, space and frontier technologies like Artificial Intelligence, comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including the reform of the Security Council, among others.

PM Modi also shared details about his productive conversation with the former President of Brazil, Dilma Rousseff who now heads the New Development Bank (NDB)

Rousseff was in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate the progress made by the 'BRICS Bank' and discuss reforms of global financial institutions within the framework of BRICS negotiations.

"Productive interaction with Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank and former President of Brazil," said the Indian Prime Minister.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi was given a warm welcome by Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia as he began a State Visit to the country following his participation in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

After the ceremonial welcome with military honours and introduction of delegates, both leaders proceeded for a meeting in restricted format that will be followed by delegation-level talks. A signing ceremony on various agreements will be held and followed by leaders' statements to the press. PM Modi will then be honoured with a State Lunch at the Alvorada Palace.



