Indian students studying in Iran have thanked the Indian government for Iran evacuation India from the war-torn country, but they expressed their anger over the buses that the Jammu and Kashmir government provided to them to return home from Delhi.

The office of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has accepted the request of students for Omar Abdullah on Iran evacuation to Iran and is currently coordinating in conjunction with the Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation to find appropriate deluxe buses to ensure their secure travel

The Minister of State has acknowledged concern raised by Indian students return from Iran of the poor bus condition Iran returnees they have that were arranged to take them between Delhi and to Jammu as well as Kashmir. A Resident Commissioner is expected to supervise coordination with JKRTC in order to facilitate the delivery of deluxe buses that are in good condition.

Operation Sindhu in India has brought in the 110 Urmia Medical University students from Iran to Delhi this morning.

The group was evacuated from Iran, transited via Armenia and Doha, and boarded a flight to Delhi last evening.

"It was a difficult journey for us. Tehran was the most affected by attacks. It was terrifying." told Ali the student who made it to Delhi for a discussion with NDTV.

"With assistance from Indian embassy officials, we were able to cross the border into Armenia, where we spent a day before continuing our journey to Delhi," he said.

He also thanked the Indian embassy for facilitating their Iran crisis student safety return.

The current tensions among Israel and Iran escalated following Israel began 'Operation Rising Lion' on Friday last week and struck various targets inside Iranian territory. They concluded Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons.

More than 250 people, including over 220 in Iran, have been killed in cross-border strikes.