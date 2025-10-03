Putin Praises Modi’s Leadership, Proposes Trade Balance Plan Amid US Tariff Pressure

Russian President Vladimir Putin once again highlighted the strength of India-Russia relations while strongly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Speaking at the Valdai discussion forum in South Russia, Putin said that despite mounting pressure from the United States, India would never compromise on its sovereignty or bow down to tariff threats.

This comes after US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on India, half of which targeted its oil trade with Russia, in an attempt to push back against the Kremlin amid the Ukraine conflict. Putin argued that India would face significant losses whether it halted or continued crude imports from Russia, estimating damages at around $9–10 billion in either scenario. He added that maintaining energy ties with Moscow would not only balance losses but also reinforce India’s global standing.

Lauding PM Modi, Putin described him as a “balanced and nationally oriented leader” who prioritizes his country’s interests above all. He also recalled the deep-rooted ties between India and Russia, stressing that New Delhi has always valued the support it received during its independence movement.

To ease trade disparities caused by India’s high crude imports, Putin proposed expanding purchases of Indian goods such as agricultural produce and pharmaceuticals. He acknowledged logistical challenges but expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

Putin’s remarks came shortly after his warm interaction with PM Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China, where both leaders showcased their camaraderie. Interestingly, while Trump initially praised Modi as a “great prime minister,” he later accused India and China of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine through continued oil purchases.

Despite shifting narratives from Washington, Putin emphasized that India-Russia relations remain a “privileged strategic partnership” built on trust and mutual respect, with Modi at the helm as a “very wise leader.”