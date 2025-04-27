Rhea Chakraborty reflects on healing journey

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up about her personal journey toward healing, emphasizing that there are no shortcuts to recovery. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Rhea shared a serene video of herself posing against a breathtaking backdrop of hills and mountains. She captioned it, “Slowly let it go ..There’s no shortcut to healing .. It’s a journey just like life. Happy healing to all my beautiful insta family #chapter2 @chapter2drip.”

Earlier, Rhea had posted a powerful quote from singer Pink that read, “Just a second, we’re not broken, just bent," resonating with her ongoing journey of resilience and growth.

Rhea faced significant challenges following the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, last month, she found closure after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officially cleared her and others of any involvement. On March 23, the CBI filed a closure report in the case, exonerating all individuals named in the FIRs, including Rhea, her parents, brother Showik, Sushant’s sister Priyanka, and a doctor. The investigation concluded that there was no evidence linking them to the abetment of suicide.

Following a difficult phase, including her and her brother’s 2020 arrests in a drug-related case connected to the late actor's death, Rhea has slowly rebuilt her life and career. She is now part of the new season of MTV Roadies and has also made her mark in Bollywood with films like Sonali Cable, Bank Chor, Half Girlfriend, Dobaara: See Your Evil, and Jalebi.

In 2024, Rhea Chakraborty embarked on exciting new ventures, launching her podcast and fashion label, “Chapter 2.” With renewed spirit and strength, Rhea continues to inspire many by embracing her second chapter with grace and resilience.









