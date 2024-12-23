  • Menu
Sriram Krishnan Appointed Senior Policy Advisor for AI at the White House

x

Highlights

Sriram Krishnan, a tech veteran with experience at Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook, has been appointed as Senior Policy Advisor for AI at the White House to shape AI policies and strengthen America's leadership in technology.

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-American entrepreneur and venture capitalist from Chennai, as Senior Policy Advisor for AI at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Krishnan, who has strong ties to tech billionaire Elon Musk, was widely expected to join Trump’s team after stepping down from his position as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

In his new role, Krishnan will work with David Sacks, the crypto and AI czar, to enhance America’s AI leadership and shape government policies.

Krishnan expressed his gratitude to X, saying, "I’m honored to serve our country and ensure continued American leadership in AI."

Krishnan, with experience at Microsoft, Twitter, Yahoo, Facebook, and Snap, is a respected tech leader. He also co-hosts The Aarthi and Sriram Show with his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy.

Tech executive and the author of Winning the AI Arms Race - Rishi Kumar - praised the appointment for bringing Silicon Valley’s innovation to AI policy.

Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora praising his AI and public policy expertise, and also congratulated Krishnan.

Silicon Valley entrepreneur Debarghya Das supported the decision, noting its positive impact on high-skilled immigration and AI innovation in the US.

