Uganda reports 49 new mpox cases

Kampala: Uganda reported 49 new mpox cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections in the country to 145, according to authorities.

The country's Ministry of Health on Friday said that Kampala, the capital of Uganda, recorded 27 new cases of the disease, the highest in the East African country over the last week, reports Xinhua news agency.

No death has so far been recorded in the 19 affected districts in the country, the ministry confirmed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Uganda said in a statement in Kampala Friday that it's supporting the country in the efforts to contain the outbreak.

"WHO, with support from (the) Contingency Fund for Emergencies, is collaborating with the Ministry of Health and partners to strengthen coordination, surveillance, laboratory, case management and community engagement in affected areas," WHO said.

In August, the WHO declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern, highlighting its potential for further global transmission.

Uganda's Ministry of Health, with support from partners, has intensified preventive measures, including enhanced surveillance, case management, conducting health meetings, risk communication and community engagement, and public awareness campaigns to curb the spread of the disease.