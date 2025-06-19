'Won't surrender': Iran's Khamenei warns US of irreparable damage if it intervenes

Tehran: A day after US President Donald Trump issued a direct warning to Iran and demanded its 'unconditional surrender', Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei hit back with a defiant message, saying the Iranian people will not submit and that any US military intervention will bring "irreparable damage to the US."

"The Iranian nation will stand firm against an imposed war, just as it will stand firm against an imposed peace, and this nation will not surrender to anyone in the face of imposition," Khamenei said in a televised address on Wednesday.

Referring to recent Israeli airstrikes and the escalating conflict, Khamenei declared: "The Zionist regime made a big mistake and will be punished for its actions. Our nation will not forsake the blood of their martyrs, nor will they remain silent in the face of violations of their airspace."

"Americans should know that the Iranian nation cannot be surrendered and any military intervention by them will undoubtedly cause irreparable damage," he said.

The Supreme Leader also responded directly to Trump's earlier remarks, in which the US President wrote on Truth Social: "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

Trump followed up the post minutes later with a one-line message: "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

Khamenei, however, described the Iranian response to what he called "foolish and malicious aggression" by Israel as a sign of national strength. "Our armed forces are ready to defend the homeland, supported by officials and all segments of the nation," he said.

The war of words comes as the Israel-Iran conflict entered its sixth day, with over 585 deaths reported in Iran and at least 24 civilian casualties in Israel. Missile and drone exchanges continued overnight on Tuesday.

Earlier reports suggested that Trump had vetoed an Israeli proposal to kill Khamenei, with a US official telling Reuters: "Have the Iranians killed an American yet? No. Until they do, we’re not even talking about going after the political leadership."