119 terrorists active in J&K

New Delhi/Srinagar: A total of 119 terrorists are currently active in Jammu and Kashmir, with operations and recruitment patterns showing evolving trends in the region’s ongoing security challenges, as per intelligence inputs, sources said.

The sources mention that 79 of these terrorists are concentrated north of the Pir Panjal range, with a composition of 18 local recruits and 61 foreign operatives. South of the Pir Panjal, there are 40 active terrorists, 34 of whom are foreign nationals, while only 6 are local recruits.

As per sources, Jammu & Kashmir has seen 25 terror-related incidents so far this year, the latest of which occurred in Bandipore. These incidents have resulted in the deaths of 24 soldiers and officers in 2024, a toll nearing last year’s figure of 27 security personnel lost to similar attacks in 2023, which recorded 25 incidents.

In the face of these challenges, counter-terrorism measures have made substantial progress. Intelligence inputs confirm that security forces have neutralised 61 terrorists in 2024, with 45 killed within Jammu and Kashmir’s hinterland and 16 near the Line of Control (LoC). Among the eliminated terrorists, 21 were identified as Pakistani nationals. This represents a slight increase from 2023, when 60 terrorists were killed, including 35 within the hinterland and 12 identified as Pakistanis.

Sources further note a shift in terrorist operations, with decreased activity along the LoC, alongside strengthened hinterland counter-terrorism efforts. This trend is attributed to diminishing local support for terrorist activities and enhanced security strategies.