33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs unveiled

New Delhi

In a major step toward strengthening the capital’s healthcare system, the Delhi government inaugurated 33 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and 17 Jan Aushadhi Kendras on Tuesday, offering citizens improved access to affordable and quality healthcare. The large-scale launch was held across multiple locations in Delhi and NCR, with various state and central government leaders participating in the ceremonial rollouts.

The inauguration ceremony began at 9:00 AM and continued for about an hour, as leaders from the Delhi government and the Centre attended events at different sites. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Ayushman Arogya Mandir built behind the Delhi Bar Association office at the Tis Hazari Court complex. Simultaneously, PWD Minister Pravesh Verma inaugurated two centers—one at the dispensary on Babar Road and another at Sarojini Nagar, both located in his New Delhi constituency.

The event sparked political backlash from the opposition. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj accused the BJP of rebranding existing infrastructure rather than creating new facilities. Posting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Mohalla Clinics and dispensaries built by the Kejriwal government are simply being painted and renamed as new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.”

Several other leaders also participated in the statewide rollout. Tourism and Law Minister Kapil Mishra launched the Arogya Mandir in Khajuri Khas, part of his Karawal Nagar constituency. Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra unveiled the new center in Geeta Colony, East Delhi, while Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated a facility at the old Barat Ghar in Gupta Enclave. Delhi’s Home, Education and Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood opened the Janakpuri center at the SS Mota Community Center in A Block.

In addition, North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari inaugurated the Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Yamuna Vihar B Block, and MP Praveen Khandelwal opened another one in AP Block, Shalimar Bagh.

These new health centers are part of the BJP-led Delhi government’s broader plan to set up 1,139 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the capital. These upgraded health units are envisioned as a more advanced alternative to the Mohalla Clinics introduced by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Unlike Mohalla Clinics, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are equipped to offer diagnostic services, treatment for common ailments, and minor surgical procedures, providing a more comprehensive healthcare model.

Speaking at the inauguration in Tis Hazari, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta did not hold back her criticism of the previous administration. She described the earlier Mohalla Clinic model as “corrupt and inefficient,” stating that many were constructed in porta cabins where doctors were paid on a per-patient basis, allegedly leading to inflated numbers and mismanagement. She referenced findings from the CAG report, which she claimed revealed major irregularities in the AAP’s healthcare programs.

Gupta also pointed out that ₹2,400 crore in central government grants for Delhi’s healthcare sector had been sanctioned five years ago but remained underutilized due to alleged inaction by the previous government. “We now have just eight months to complete the work that should have been done in five years. If we fail to complete these projects by March, the funds will lapse,” she said.