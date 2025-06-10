42 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi

New Delhi: The capital continues to witness a steady stream of new COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 42 fresh infections were recorded in Delhi, while 104 patients recovered during the same period. Importantly, no Covid-related deaths were reported, providing a much-needed sigh of relief amid lingering concerns about the new variants.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi has now risen to 728, while 1,128 patients have recovered since January. The death toll for 2024 remains at 7, with no additional fatalities reported in the latest update.

Though the current strain of the virus is reportedly milder and manifests symptoms similar to seasonal influenza, health experts caution that it still poses a serious risk to individuals with pre-existing health conditions or weakened immunity.

Just days ago, Delhi recorded two fatalities linked to Covid-19. One of the victims was a five-month-old male infant suffering from multiple severe ailments, including seizures, pneumonia, and respiratory failure. The second victim was an 87-year-old man with heart and kidney disease, as well as severe Covid-induced pneumonia. Both patients tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing treatment for their respective conditions, which ultimately proved fatal.

Doctors reiterate that while most healthy individuals recover without complications, senior citizens and those with chronic illnesses should remain cautious and avoid unnecessary exposure.

In neighboring Gautam Buddha Nagar district (Noida), three new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, raising the active caseload to 222. Among the infected, 142 are men and 80 are women. Most of these patients are recovering in home isolation, with only six currently hospitalized.