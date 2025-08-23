5 docs among 9 suspended over irregularities in Raj

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has suspended nine personnel, including five doctors, for alleged irregularities in the state’s flagship Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), a senior official said. Action has been taken against two Ayurveda doctors and three allopathy doctors, along with four other staff members. Additionally, FIRs have been lodged against a private hospital, a medical store, three doctors, and a scheme card holder, stated Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary of the Medical and Health Department.

Rathore noted that complaints regarding irregularities from stakeholders at various levels under the RGHS had been received over an extended period. “These complaints were thoroughly investigated, and after confirmation, strict action has been initiated. Nine personnel have been suspended,” she said.

According to Harji Lal Atal, CEO of the Rajasthan State Health Assurance Agency, those suspended include: Dr Kavita Dhankhar and Dr Pawan Jangid (Ayurveda, Churu), Dr Manisha (CHC Bibrani, Khairthal-Tijara), Dr Narsilal Pachauri (District Hospital, Alwar), Dr Kapil Bhardwaj (TBC, Alwar), compounders Madan Mohan Pandey (Ayurveda dispensary, Nahari ka Naka, Jaipur) and Chandrashekhar Jatav (Ayurveda dispensary, Baleta, Alwar), attendant Mohsin Khan (Deputy Director’s office, Ayurveda, Jaipur), and Assistant Administrative Officer Mahesh Kumar Mahawar. FIRs have also been registered against Rajasthan Pensioners Association Medical Store (Alwar), Mittal Hospital, 3 doctors, and a cardholder employee, Atal added.