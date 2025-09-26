6 die in bus-truck smash-up in Sundargarh

Rourkela: At least six persons, including two women, were killed and 10 others injured in a collision between a truck and a bus with passengers on board in Sundargarh district on Thursday. The accident occurred on National Highway 520 around 11 am at a place near K Balang police station, a senior officer said.

“Five persons were killed on the spot, and another succumbed to his injuries later. At least 10 others were critically injured,” DIG, Western Range, Brijesh Kumar Rai told reporters.

Local police, fire and emergency service personnel were engaged in the rescue operation, he said.

K Balang police station Sub-Inspector Basudev Behera, who was at the site, said the accident took place when the bus was running on the wrong route due to the repair work on the road. The bus was on its way to Koida from Rourkela when the accident took place.

“Those who are critically injured have been shifted to a government hospital in Rourkela, while others are undergoing treatment at Koida and Lahunipada health centres,” the DIG said.

Taking to X, Leader of the Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik said, “The heartbreaking news of numerous lives lost and injuries sustained in the recent tragic accident near K Balang in Sundargarh is distressing. I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured, along with the eternal peace of the departed souls. Along with this, I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.”