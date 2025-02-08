AAP will win over 50 seats: Rai after reports from candidates

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party will win the Delhi elections with more than 50 seats, party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday, basing his estimate on a meeting in which the party’s candidates presented their ground reports.

In the meeting with all the candidates of the party ahead of counting day on Saturday, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the party is set to form government in Delhi and alleged that the opposition is using the exit polls to create psychological pressure in an effort to execute Operation Lotus.

“Under Kejriwal’s guidance, all candidates presented their ground reports, which indicated that AAP is set to win over 50 seats decisively with a close contest in seven-eight seats,” Rai told reporters in a briefing after the meeting.

“Through exit polls, the opposition is attempting to spread the narrative that they are forming the government. However, this is only a reflection of their frustration over an imminent defeat,” he said. The party’s candidate from Babarpur also alleged that AAP candidates have been receiving calls from opposition parties with offers of money and ministerial positions to switch sides.

“They are trying to exert psychological pressure using exit polls and are attempting to execute Operation Lotus. But let me make it clear... BJP’s Operation Lotus will not succeed at any cost,” he asserted. According to Rai, the AAP is focused on ensuring a free and fair counting process.

“Our candidates are fully prepared. The public has given AAP the mandate to form the government and we will not let their decision be undermined.” He added that Kejriwal had instructed all candidates to prepare for the vote counting process with full determination. Rai’s party colleague Manish Sisodia said the BJP has always relied on money and intimidation rather than a democratic mandate.

“This ‘Gali-Galauj Party’ has always contested elections using disgraceful tactics. After Saturday, their entire game will be over.” Polling was held across 13,766 stations in all 70 Assembly constituencies of the capital on Wednesday. The results will announced on Saturday.