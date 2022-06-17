Agnipath Scheme Invites Wrath of Aspirants Against Central Government

New Delhi, June 16: Just a day after the central government announced the launch of Agnipath recruitment scheme, widespread protests have broken out throughout the country against it. While several aspirants took to the streets to express their anguish against the said announcement, as the latest recruitment scheme does not have pension provision, shortened service period and restricted age gap.

Armed forces aspirants staged protests in Delhi, Bihar, Haryana and Jharkhand. As of Thursday, the protest took a violent turn as trains were set on fire and roads were blocked by the agitators who are demanding reinstating of the previous military recruitment process. On Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with COAS General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Admiral R Hari Kumar announced Agnipath recruitment programme for the defence forces under which about 45,000 people between the age of 17.5 years and 21 years will be inducted into the services for a four-year tenure. The new recruitment process, however, does not include pension policies.

While Chief Ministers of the BJP ruled states have appealed for calm and peace to the protesting youngsters. It has also been reported that three trains were set ablaze by protestors, and violent protests have been reported from Chhapra, Gopalganj, and Kaimur districts in Bihar.

Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) in New Delhi has also slammed Centre's announcement of the Agnipath scheme and the contractorization concept of it. The students' body has called for a "Sayukth Rozgar Andolan Committee" Satyagraha call for Friday i.e. June 17, to demand roll back of the said recruitment scheme.

Here in New Delhi, protesting armed forces aspirants stopped trains at Nangloi railway station, demanding a rollback of the decision. To pacify the protestors, the Central Government on Thursday released a "Myths vs Facts" document addressing the concerns raised on the recruitment plan. The government has said that those wishing to be entrepreneurs after their service as Agniveers will get a financial package and bank loan scheme and those wishing to study further will be given a 12th Class equivalent certificate and a bridging course for further studies, and those who want salaried jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi has questioned the Agnipath scheme saying that the newly announced recruitment process into the armed forces will increase dissatisfaction amongst youth. Opposition leaders, too, have stepped up their attack against the Central government's announcement. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that the recruitment scheme is "negligent" and potentially "fatal" for the country's future.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted, "By misusing the future of the armed forces of the country, the BJP government is demoralizing the youth. The proclamation of 'Bharat Mata' is not a false pretence; Must be a symbol of true patriotism. Contracting the army is a betrayal for the country and true patriotic youth."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday had said on Twitter, "When India faces threats on two fronts, the uncalled for Agnipath scheme reduces the operational effectiveness of our armed forces. The BJP govt must stop compromising the dignity, traditions, valour & discipline of our forces."