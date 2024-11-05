AIMIM to deploy Jr Owaisi as star campaigner for Maha polls

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party floor leader and MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi is going to be a star campaigner for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The junior Owaisi will begin the Maharashtra tour on Tuesday and will address the election campaign at Aam Khas Maidan in Aurangabad.

With the Maharashtra State Assembly elections around the corner, the AIMIM party is leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to the voters. The star campaigner of the AIMIM, Majlis strongman Akbar, will be sweating out to garner support for the party in the constituencies where the party fielded.

Junior Owaisi is known for his fiery speeches and will tour other Assembly constituencies and address the election campaign in Nanded, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Thane, and other places where the candidates are contesting the election.

The AIMIM released its list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. These include sitting MLAs Mufti Ismail Qasmi from Malegaon Central, Faruk Shah Anwar from Dhule, and incumbent MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel from Aurangabad East.

In Mumbai, AIMIM has fielded its current Mumbai party chief Raees Lashkaria for Versova, ex-Mumbai chief Faiyaz Ahmad Khan for Byculla, Ateeque Ahmad Khan for Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, and Babita Kanade for Kurla. Former Byculla MLA Waris Pathan will contest from Bhiwandi.

The party’s Maharashtra vice president, Syed Moin, is contesting from Nanded South, while the party’s women’s wing general secretary, Kirti Deepak Dongre, is contesting from Nagpur North. Other candidates include Saif Pathan (Mumbra Kalwa), Mohammad Yusuf (Karanja Manora), Naser Siddiqui (Aurangabad Central), Samrat Surwade (Murtizapur), Mahesh Kamble (Miraj), and Farooq Shabdi (Solapur).

Voting in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20, and the counting of votes will be taken up after three days.