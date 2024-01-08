Air quality again dips into 'severe’ levels at several monitoring stations in Delhi

New Delhi: The air quality in the national Capital on Monday again deteriorated with several monitoring stations entering into the ‘severe’ category.

The air quality at Anand Vihar plummeted in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 495 and PM at 480 while the NO2 reached 147 and CO at 128, both in the ‘moderate’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board(CPCB) at 6 p.m.

The AQI at ITO also remained in ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 reaching 423 and PM 10 at 366, or ‘very poor’.

The CO was recorded at 103 or ‘moderate’. The PM 2.5 at Punjabi Bagh also reached 488 while PM 10 was at 454, both in the ‘severe’ category.

The air quality at Jahangirpuri air quality monitoring station also entered the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 421 and PM 10 at 438. The CO reached 62 or ‘satisfactory’ level.

The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 478 and PM 10 at 470, both in the ‘severe’ category. The NO2 was at 146 and CO was at 106, in the ‘moderate’ levels.

At Mundka the AQI remained in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 448 and PM 10 at 424, while the CO was at 63 or ‘satisfactory’.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

However, at Bawana, the air quality was in ‘very poor’ category with PM 2.5 at 387 and PM 10 at 356. The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 480 and PM 10 at 468, both in the ‘severe’ category while the NO2 was at 111.

The AQI at the Indira Gandhi International Airport station plummeted with PM10 at 430 and PM2.5 at 407, both in the ‘severe’ level.