Live
- 80-old lady walks 8 km on foot to tie rakhi to her younger brother
- Elon Musk's X to let you make audio, video calls without phone number
- Students unleash their creativity
- Following are foreign exchange rates on August-31-2023
- Goa professor booked for molesting student
- PL Sector Report: Chemicals - Sector Report – Small volume, high margin products key for success
- NIA court orders property attachment in 2019 narco-terror case involving Khalistani operatives
- An Intermediate student reportedly attempts suicide
- Celebrity Style Inspiration for Rakshabandhan Celebrations
- Google announces training programme for journalists covering upcoming elections in India
Just In
All smart city projects to be completed by June 2024, says Hardeep Singh Puri
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said all smart city projects will be completed by June 2024.
New Delhi : Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said all smart city projects will be completed by June 2024. He also informed that all the projects are being monitored by the officials concerned.
"All smart city projects will be completed by June 2024," Puri said while addressing a Press conference here, adding top officials are monitoring all the projects on a real time basis.
Talking about bottlenecks in implementation of the projects, the Minister said, "All these schemes come under cooperative federalism. It's under the State subject. We incentivise and they cooperate. At the end of the day, we need their cooperation."
Puri further said, "Light House Projects, most of the projects are doing well , one or two, they may have local problem. Where we see difficulties, we gently push them along."