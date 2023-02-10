Appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' withdrawn

New Delhi: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday said it has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government amid widespread criticism on social media. The withdrawal of the appeal comes just...

The withdrawal of the appeal comes just a day after Union minister Parshottam Rupala said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the board to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'. February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day.

"As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandary and Dairying the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board's secretary S K Dutta said in a notice posted on its website. It was for the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'.

It was for the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'. Earlier, the board had said the appeal has been made because the vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the progress of western culture.

On Thursday, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala had said it will be good if people respond positively to the call given by the AWBI to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'.

Rupala had said that not much should be read into the choice of February 14 as a date for this purpose.