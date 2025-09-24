Armed forces to test drone capabilities

New Delhi: The armed forces will test the capabilities of some of its drones and counter-drone systems during an exercise by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) in the first week of October, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The exercise will see the participation of all three services and will take place five months after India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. It will be held somewhere in Madhya Pradesh from October 6-10, sources said.