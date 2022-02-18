Arrest those creating ruckus in schools, colleges: Union Min on hijab row

Hubballi (Karnataka): Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Mining, Pralhad Joshi said on Friday that those who come to schools or colleges to make girl students wear or remove the hijab in classrooms should be arrested.

The hijab issue is now in the court. When the court is seized of the matter, a ruckus is being created. "Wherever the interim order regarding wearing of the hijab and not allowing religious symbols is not being followed, implement rules strictly," Joshi said.

Whatever may be the final decision of the court, whether it comes in favour of wearing the hijab or not, one has to follow the court orders until then. It is wrong to say that irrespective of the court order, hijab will be worn in classrooms, he stated.

Only students and teachers must be allowed inside the college campuses. Outsiders should not be entertained. If anyone is creating trouble, the government should take action without mercy, he said.

The hijab row is being created unnecessarily. Action has already been initiated. The court is looking into the matter in detail. This behaviour of rowdies outside colleges which is vitiating the academic atmosphere has to be dealt with, he stated.

Commenting on the dharna by the Congress, Joshi commented that it is their job, let them be blessed with conducting dharnas in the coming years also. This is a big state. The people are just coming out of Covid shock, at this juncture the Congress has taken up a non-issue for vote bank politics.