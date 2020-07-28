Asaduddin Owaisi warns PM Modi not to attend Ram Mandir bhumi pujan, says it's against constitutional oath

The AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has came hard at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to attend the bhumi pujan ceremony at Ayodhya for the construction of Ram Mandir on August 5. Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted to this extent on Tuesday. In his tweet he wrote, "Attending bhumi pujan in official capacity will be a violation of @PMOIndia's constitutional oath. Secularism is part of the Basic Structure of Constitution. We can't forget that for over 400 years Babri stood in Ayodhya & it was demolished by a criminal mob in 1992."

He recalled that the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992 claiming that it was built in Ayodhya where the ancient temple was then. It is known fact that the Supreme Court issued ruling in November over the construction of a Ram temple at a site where the Babri Masjid once stood.

While it was decided that the Ram Mandir trust would be organising a bhumi pujan ceremony to initiate the beginning of the construction of the Ram Mandir. The Prime Minister Modi who has been among the list of dignitaries who have been invited yet the PM has not confirmed his decision to attend the event on August 5.

On the other hand, Ram Janmabhoomi movement leader LK Advani is also one among the invitees for Bhumi Pujan event, according to the Ram Mandir trust member.