'Banners didn't feature MGR, Jayalalithaa': AIADMK leader clarifies on skipping EPS felicitation event

Chennai : Former AIADMK Minister and sitting Gobichettipalayam MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan has denied reports that he boycotted a felicitation event for former Chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami (EPS) for the implementation of the Avinashi–Athikadavu project in Annur, Coimbatore district, on February 9, 2025.

Addressing the media in Gobichettipalayam on Monday, February 10, Sengottaiyan clarified that he “chose not to participate” because the invitation and banners for the event did not feature images of former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and J. Jayalalithaa.

The event was organised by farmers’ associations that supported AIADMK. However, Sengottaiyan’s absence fueled speculation of internal discord within the party, prompting him to issue a clarification.

Sengottaiyan stated that members of the organising committee had approached him three days before the event. He expressed his disappointment that the images of MGR and Jayalalithaa—two leaders who played pivotal roles in his political career—were omitted.

“Had I been consulted earlier, I would have pointed this out. I only noticed their absence when the banners were publicly displayed,” he said.

Recalling Jayalalithaa’s contributions, he noted that in 2011, as Chief Minister, she allocated Rs 3.72 crore for the project, with the former Public Works Department Minister K.V. Ramalingam issuing orders for the survey.

“She laid the groundwork for this project, yet her picture was missing from the event materials,” Sengottaiyan added.

Sengottaiyan, once considered a potential Chief Ministerial candidate after Jayalalithaa’s passing, has downplayed any suggestions of internal strife within AIADMK.

He asserted that his decision was based on principle rather than politics.

A veteran leader, Sengottaiyan has been representing Gobichettipalayam in the Tamil Nadu Assembly since 1980, having first won from Sathyamangalam in 1977.

He served as Minister for Transport (1991–1996), Minister for Agriculture (until November 2011), and later as Minister for Information Technology following a cabinet reshuffle.

He also held the post of AIADMK headquarters secretary (2006–2012) and served as Minister for School Education under EPS.

Despite the controversy surrounding his absence, Sengottaiyan remains firm that his stance was purely a matter of respect for AIADMK’s legacy leaders.