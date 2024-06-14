Batting for peace through dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi holds 'productive meeting' with Zelensky

Apulia (Italy): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he held a "very productive" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia as New Delhi continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

"Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi posted on X after meeting Zelensky.

The External Affairs Ministry added that the two leaders reviewed bilateral relationships and exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine had dialled PM Modi last week, congratulating him on his election victory and hoping that the Indian PM will not only visit Ukraine soon but also attend the Global Peace Summit being held in Switzerland, this weekend.

"I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to congratulate him on his election victory. I wished him a speedy formation of the government and continued productive work for the benefit of the Indian people," said Zelensky after the phone call.

Earlier, in a social media post, Zelensky had congratulated PM Modi on the BJP-led NDA's win in the parliamentary elections and said that he was looking forward to seeing the country's participation in the peace summit.

"Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," Zelensky posted on X.

In his reply to Zelensky's message, PM Modi stated that India will continue to support peace, security and prosperity for everyone in the region.

The MEA has confirmed that India will be participating in the Peace Summit.

"India will be participating in the Peace Summit at an appropriate level. That consideration is currently going on in the system and as and when we have a decision on the representative from India who will be participating, we will be happy to share," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, India has maintained its consistent position that allows it to reach out to both sides to find a solution to the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue.

India has, at the same time, sent tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including essential medicines and medical equipment.