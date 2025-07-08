Live
Bharat Bandh: Over 25 Crore Workers to Strike Across India Against Government Policies
The Bharat Bandh strike on Wednesday will see over 25 crore workers from multiple sectors protest against the government’s labour laws and policies. The strike threatens to disrupt public services nationwide as unions demand greater workers’ rights.
On Wednesday, more than 25 crore workers from different sectors across India, including banking, postal services, coal mining, and factories, will participate in a nationwide strike called ‘Bharat Bandh’. The strike is organised by 10 central trade unions to protest what they call the government’s “anti-worker and anti-farmer” policies.
Farmers and rural workers will also join the protest, which is expected to affect key public services like banks, post offices, coal mines, and state transport.
The strike is based on 17 demands submitted to the Labour Minister last year, which the government has not acted upon. The unions claim that new labour laws reduce workers’ rights, increase working hours, and protect companies from penalties. They accuse the government of favouring big businesses over workers.
Farmers’ unions have shown support and plan large protests in rural areas. Similar strikes have taken place in the past few years.
The unions hope this strike will send a strong message to the government and bring attention to the workers’ demands.