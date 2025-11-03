Bihar Assembly Election INDI alliance's three monkeys, Pappu, Tappu and Appu, can't see development: CM Yogi

Mithila will give a befitting reply to RJD-Congress; Bihar set for the rise of Ramrajya, says UP CM

CM Yogi addresses rally in support of BJP candidate Murari Mohan Jha at Keoti assembly seat in Darbhanga

Congress-RJD alliance once pushed Bihar into violence and anarchy: CM Yogi

'Batenge nahin to ketenge bhi nahin, aur Bihar safe raga', says UP CM

Those who oppose Ram and Maa Janaki are enemies of India too: Yogi

Under Congress-RJD rule Bihar saw massacres, now it’s witnessing development’: CM Yogi

Mithila regains pride; Makhana Board and laakh-bangle industry find new identity: CM

NDA means development, heritage and trust; its win will ensure Bihar's triumph: CM Yogi

By abrogating Article 370, Modi govt honoured every citizen of Mithila: CM Yogi

Darbhanga, November 3: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath intensified the BJP’s campaign in Bihar on Monday with a powerful address at Keoti in Darbhanga district, rallying support for BJP candidate Murari Mohan Jha. Launching a sharp attack on the opposition, he said, “The INDI alliance today has three monkeys—Pappu, Tappu, and Appu. Pappu can’t speak the truth, Tappu can’t see properly, and Appu can’t hear the truth. They neither recognize Prime Minister Modi’s development work nor sense the nation’s growing progress.”

Invoking the sacred heritage of Mithila, CM Yogi said, “This land, the soul of Maa Janaki, is sending a clear message to Ram-drohi forces—the rise of Ramrajya will now take place in Bihar.” He accused Congress and RJD of having “thrown Bihar into the fire of violence, massacres, and anarchy” and recalled that the same parties, along with the SP in Uttar Pradesh, “fired upon Ram devotees in Ayodhya.” He added, “Whoever opposes Ram and Maa Janaki is an opponent of India and Mithila itself.”

Highlighting development under the NDA, the Chief Minister said that five years ago he had promised the construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, and today Ramlala is enthroned there. “Just as Ramlala is enthroned in Ayodhya, the double-engine government is building a temple of Maa Janaki in Sitamarhi,” he said, adding that the Ram-Janaki route is being built at a rapid pace to reconnect Ayodhya and Mithila.

He cited the transformation in connectivity, noting, “Before 2005, it took 16 hours to travel from Ayodhya to Darbhanga; now it takes only 45 minutes from Lucknow. This is the double speed of the double-engine government.”

Praising Prime Minister Modi’s efforts, CM Yogi said, “The Modi government has given international recognition to Mithila’s identity. Darbhanga’s Makhana industry has been given a national board, and the Laakh-bangle craft has gained a new identity. Road, rail, air, and waterways—connectivity has reached every corner. From Haldia to Ayodhya, Bihar, Bengal, and UP are now linked by inland waterways—this is the real Ganga of development.”

Drawing a stark contrast with the past, Yogi Adityanath said, “Under the RJD government, Bihar was plagued by massacres, fear, and kidnappings. Daughters were unsafe and traders lived in terror. Today, under NDA rule, there are no riots and no fear. Like UP, Bihar too must be freed from mafias and anarchy.” He added, “In UP, bulldozers now crush the property of mafias, which is then given to the poor—this is our definition of justice.”

Criticizing Congress’s handling of Kashmir, the CM said, “Congress turned Kashmir into a disputed region and displaced Hindus. A person from Mithila couldn’t even settle there. Prime Minister Modi removed Article 370, ending this injustice. Now anyone from Bihar or Mithila can live there with respect.”

Calling the NDA a “symbol of good governance,” he said it provides houses for the poor, benefits for farmers under PM-KISAN, jobs for youth, and Ujjwala gas connections for women. “Congress and RJD represent only kidnapping, casteism, and chaos,” he said. “It’s time to realize the vision of Ramrajya in Bihar.”

Appealing to the people to support the BJP candidate, he said, “Vote for Murari Mohan Jha in Keoti by a big margin. A victory for NDA is a victory for Mithila’s pride and Bihar’s development.”