Bihar: Deceased patient's eye missing, RJD condemns incident at Nalanda Medical College

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has raised concerns about the state of governance in Bihar following an incident at Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) here where a deceased patient's eye was reportedly missing.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a disgrace not only for the state but for humanity. “What happened at NMCH is shameful for all of Bihar. The victim's family alleges that the eye was removed, while the administration claims a rat might have eaten it. This is absurd and shocking,” he stated.

Taking a jibe at the administration, Tiwari added, “In Bihar, rats are accused of drinking liquor and even eating bridges. Now, they are being blamed for this horrifying act. What kind of governance is this? Rats seem more powerful than the government. If this continues, these rats might bring the entire administration down!”

Highlighting the lack of accountability, he remarked, “This is not just about the living, even the dead are not safe in this state. Such incidents showcase the peak of insensitivity and chaos. It’s a moment of shame for the government. If there’s any semblance of decency left, immediate and strict action must be taken against those responsible.”

The hospital superintendent suggested, “Either someone removed the eye, or a rat damaged it.” This bizarre statement has drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders.

The eye of a man went missing just hours after his death at NMCH in Patna on Saturday. The family of the man, Fantush, staged a protest inside the hospital premises, alleging medical negligence in the case. However, the hospital staff claimed that a rat had gnawed at his eye.

According to the police, Fantush was admitted to the hospital on November 14 after being shot by unknown assailants. He underwent surgery on November 15 and was shifted to the ICU. Fantush died on Friday night, but his body was kept on the ICU bed, as postmortem couldn't be conducted at night.

On Saturday morning, his family discovered that his left eye was missing and alleged negligence, with a relative claiming a surgical blade was found near the table.

The CCTV footage of the hospital is being reviewed and further investigation is on, police said.