Bihar govt does not want AIIMS to be constructed in Darbhanga, says BJP

Patna: The BJP on Sunday alleged that the Bihar government does not want AIIMS to get constructed in Darbhanga, Bihar while the state leaders also supported Prime Minister remarks where he blamed the state government for not providing land for construction.

“Bihar government had earlier allocated lands inside premises of Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). Why have they changed the location and given it to Sobhan bypass which is affected with flood during monsoon session. The Bihar government does not want AIIMS to be constructed in Darbhanga so that the credit does not go to PM Modi. They have deliberately changed the location,” BJP MP Nityanand Rai said.

BJP MP Sushil Modi asked why the Bihar government had given around 90 acre land inside the premises of DMCH for the construction of AIIMS.

“DMCH is well connected with roads. What is wrong if two hospitals exist in one premises of DMCH? The place given at Sobhan bypass is a flood affected area. How can seven storey buildings be constructed on the flood prone area? Nitish Kumar does not want AIIMS to be constructed in Darbhanga,” Modi said.

Earlier, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya claimed that his government is ready to build AIIMS in Darbhanga but it needs land. He also wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav saying: “The Narendra Modi government does not believe in doing politics when it is about development.”

“On September 19, 2019, the Narendra Modi government had given the permission to build AIIMS in Darbhanga. On November 3, 2021, Bihar government had given the land but when Mahagathbandhan government came into power in Bihar, it changed the location in 2023,” Mandaviya said in his letter.

“You (Tejashwi Yadav) should come out from politics and allocate land to us. We are ready to construct AIIMS in Darbhanga. Our intention is clear,” he said.

PM Modi in a video statement had said that AIIMS Darbhanga is open for common people. The people of the surrounding areas will not have to travel thousands of kms for treatment.

Following PM’s statement, Tejashwi Yadav and JD-U President Lalan Singh attacked PM Modi for telling lies publically.

Tejashwi Yadav also uploaded a letter which he wrote to Mansukh Mandaviya in June this year asking to construction AIIMS in Darbhanga. He also uploaded a video statement on social media saying PM Narendra Modi has lied to the country.

“I want to appeal to the PM to take proper information from the authorities. PM should not lie. No AIIMS is operational in Darbhanga. The Chief Minister is making efforts and has allocated about 151 acres land. We have also sanctioned Rs 300 crore for clay fill up. The place is just 10 kms away from Darbhanga airport but due to the pressure of BJP, the project was stopped by the Union Health Ministry,” Yadav said.

Lalan Singh also slammed Modi for misleading the people of Bihar and the country. While sharing a video post on his official twitter handle he asked the Modi to take correct information from the Union Health Ministry.

“The Bihar government has allocated land in Darbhanga for the construction of AIIMS. The state government also allocated funds for filling clay at the earmarked site but your government is not ready to construct AIIMS,” Singh wrote on X.