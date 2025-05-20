BJD, Cong shedding crocodile tears over quota: Samal

Bhubaneswar: The BJP in Odisha on Tuesday said it is in favour of quota for students of the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) in medical, engineering and other technical institutions in the State and 11.25 per cent of seats would soon be reserved for them. The BJP’s statement came a day before the Opposition BJD is scheduled to organise a dharna demanding 27 per cent reservation of seats for the SEBC students.

Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal accused the BJD and the Congress of shedding crocodile tears over the demand for reservations for SEBC. Samal said although the BJD had ruled the State for 24 years and the Congress had also been in power for a significant period, neither party took concrete steps to provide reservations to the backward classes in Odisha.

Recently, the BJP government had decided to reserve 11.25 per cent reservation for students belonging to the SEBCs in higher education.