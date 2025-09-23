BJD stages massive protest against curtailment of Panchayati Raj powers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Workers and leaders of the Opposition party Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday held a massive protest against curtailment of Panchayati Raj powers in Odisha.

They engaged in a scuffle with the police at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar while marching ahead to gherao the state Assembly in protest against the Odisha government’s alleged attempt to limit the powers of elected representatives under the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Hundreds of BJD workers, party supported sarpanches, ward members, Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad members from 314 blocks across Odisha along with senior party leaders clashed with the security personnel while marching ahead after breaching two of the barricades erected by the police.

The protesters holding banners and placards were spotted making anti-government slogans, accusing the ruling BJP of murdering democracy and the Panchayati Raj system in Odisha.

The Commissionerate Police also used water cannons to disperse the protestors.

Later, a number of BJD workers and leaders were also detained by the Commissionerate Police to bring the situation under control.

Earlier, the senior leaders of the BJD addressed the members of the party over various ‘anti-people’ decisions of the Odisha government.

Speaking to media persons, senior BJD leader Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak said, “The people of Odisha know that late Biju Patnaik played a pioneering role in empowering people’s representatives through the Panchayati Raj system. This system was further strengthened by our leader Naveen Patnaik.

"However, the current BJP-led government is conspiring to strip elected representatives of their powers, reducing them to mere figures on paper.”

“A plot has been hatched to transfer the authority vested in people’s representatives to corrupt officials. The whole country has heard about ‘Vote Chori,’ but here in Odisha, the BJP is engaged in the theft of the powers of elected representatives. In protest against this conspiracy, the BJD has taken to the streets,” Nayak said.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Irasis Acharya, refuting the Opposition's allegations, said that the powers of people’s representatives under the PRI system have not been curtailed.

Instead, he asserted, the government has put an end to the ‘percentage culture.’ He further maintained that the government is, in fact, strengthening the system.

It is worth noting that the state Cabinet, on September 10, approved the proposal of raising the financial power of Block Development Officers in Panchayat Samitis (blocks) to pass bills up to Rs 10 lakh without further countersignature of elected representatives.

The state government also expanded the administrative powers vested in the Chief Development Officer-cum-Executive Officer in Zilla Parishads.



