BJP to release manifesto for LS polls on Sunday in presence of PM Modi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Sunday at the party headquarters here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president JP Nadda will be present during the release of the manifesto.

The manifesto will prominently feature PM Modi's vision aimed at making India a developed country by 2047.

In the party's document, the special focus will be on the schemes aimed at the welfare of the poor, the youth, farmers, and women.

The manifesto will also showcase achievements made by the government in various fields, including culture, trade, industry, defence, space, economy, etc.

The BJP will also include in the manifesto the goal of making India the third-largest economy in the world in the third term of PM Modi-led government.

The manifesto is expected to shed light on the roadmap for the 'Viksit Bharat' goal.

Earlier, the party had carried out a nationwide campaign in a bid to reach out to the people to take suggestions.

As part of this, the party launched a missed call campaign, and PM Modi himself urged the people of the country to send suggestions through the NaMo app. These suggestions are said to have been incorporated into the manifesto.

BJP chief JP Nadda constituted the Election Manifesto Committee on March 30 under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to prepare the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

This committee held two important meetings at the party headquarters and compiled suggestions from people coming through various mediums and studied them.

The party has ensured that the manifesto addresses all the issues concerning the common people.

The party is going to appeal to the people to repeat the PM Modi-led government for the third straight term so that the remaining works of development can be completed.