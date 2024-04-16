  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Bramha Kumar appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe

Bramha Kumar appointed as Indias next Ambassador to Zimbabwe
x
Highlights

Minstry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary Bramha Kumar has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Zimbabwe.

New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary Bramha Kumar has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Zimbabwe.

Bramha Kumar, a 2005 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Bramha Kumar (IFS: 2005), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Zimbabwe. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the statement added.

He will replace Vijay Khanduja, who was appointed the ambassador on November 9, 2020.

Khanduja had earlier worked in various capacities serving as Director (UN Economic & Social) Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, since 2017.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X