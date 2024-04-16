Live
- Salman Khan case: 2 shooters nabbed from Pakistan-bordering Kachchh, sent to 10-day police custody
- Astronomers discover Milky Way's heaviest known black hole
- Jupally helds a Road Show along with Mallu Ravi
- SP Riti Raj helds Monthly Review with the district police
- DIG Chauhan says sports are very beneficial for health
- Rahul Gandhi has not contributed to India's development, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar
- Assam Rifles jawan injured as patrol ambushed in Tinsukia, ULFA-I claims responsibility
- IMF increases India's growth projection to 6.8 pc for 2024
- ‘Shikhar's injury is part and parcel of the game, people praise and also troll, don't take it to heart’: Shashank Singh
- Chandon redefines the Indian culinary landscape
Just In
Bramha Kumar appointed as India's next Ambassador to Zimbabwe
Highlights
Minstry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary Bramha Kumar has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Zimbabwe.
New Delhi: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Joint Secretary Bramha Kumar has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Zimbabwe.
Bramha Kumar, a 2005 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Bramha Kumar (IFS: 2005), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Zimbabwe. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the statement added.
He will replace Vijay Khanduja, who was appointed the ambassador on November 9, 2020.
Khanduja had earlier worked in various capacities serving as Director (UN Economic & Social) Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, since 2017.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS