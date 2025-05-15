BSF Jawan Returns After 21-Day Ordeal In Pakistani Custody: Faced Interrogation and Sleep Deprivation

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan who accidentally crossed into Pakistani territory has been returned to Indian authorities after enduring 21 days of captivity. Purnam Kumar Shaw, who serves with the 24th BSF battalion, was captured on April 23 when he inadvertently entered Pakistani territory while on duty along the Ferozepur sector of the International Border in Punjab.

According to sources, Shaw experienced harsh treatment during his detention, including being kept blindfolded for extended periods, subjected to sleep deprivation, and verbal harassment. While he was spared physical torture, his captors denied him basic hygiene privileges, including the ability to brush his teeth.

During his three-week detention, Pakistani officials repeatedly interrogated Shaw about BSF deployments and command structures along the international boundary. He was transported to three different undisclosed locations, including one near an airbase where aircraft sounds were clearly audible. For much of this time, Shaw remained blindfolded, and at one facility, he was confined to a jail cell.

The questioning was conducted by Pakistani officials in civilian clothing who pressured Shaw for information about senior BSF officers and their contact details. Following BSF protocols, Shaw was not carrying a mobile phone when captured, which limited the information he could provide.

After his handover at the Attari-Wagah border, Shaw underwent standard debriefing procedures and was allowed to speak with his family. Officials report he is in stable physical and mental condition. Following security protocols, the clothing he wore during captivity was examined and then disposed of.