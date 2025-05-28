Live
- Defamation case: Delhi HC warns Trinamool MP Saket Gokhale of civil imprisonment
- Mahina report uncovers invisible mental burden of menstruation among urban Indian women
- Top Lashkar terrorists and Pak army chief feature together in nuclear celebration
- Chennai reports Covid-19 fatality as 60-year-old dies at Rajiv Gandhi government hospital
- Mohandas Pai, Former Infosys CFO, Criticizes Bengaluru Metro Delay, Calls for Accountability
- Bengaluru: BIS Raids First Cry Warehouses, Seizes Goods Worth Rs. 90 Lakhs
- Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag makes winning comeback, Lakshya Sen retires hurt
- Chandrababu Naidu Re-elected as TDP National President for 30th Year
- Surf's up in Mangalore as Indian Open of Surfing returns for its sixth edition
- KSRTC won 2 Gold awards in BW Marketing World, in association with BW Business World
Cache of arms, IEDs recovered in anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand’s Latehar
Latehar (Jharkhand): Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, including eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs), during...
Latehar (Jharkhand): Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms and explosives, including eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs), during an intensive anti-Maoist operation in the forested region of Netarhat in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, officials said on Wednesday.
According to police officials, Maoist cadres had planted the IEDs underground in the Tutapani forest and surrounding hilly terrain under Netarhat police station limits to target security personnel patrolling the area.
Each IED weighed around 0.5 kg. These were safely neutralised on-site by the bomb disposal squad, police said.
The discovery came amid an ongoing operation launched after an encounter on May 26 in which Maoist commander Manish Yadav, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh, was killed.
During the same operation, zonal commander Kundan Kherwar, with a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was apprehended.
Following the encounter, Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav ordered a massive cordon-and-search operation in the region.
Acting on intelligence inputs, joint teams from Manika and Garu police stations, along with personnel from the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) B Set-147, combed the area intensively.
Latehar police stated that the recoveries during the search operation included a 7.62 mm rifle, a 9 mm carbine, forty live cartridges of 7.62 mm and 5.56 mm, seventy-nine live cartridges of 9 mm, four SLR rifle magazines, four magazines of 9 mm carbine, a magazine cover for a 9 mm firearm, military-grade pouches, rifle cleaning rods and oil, and a Motorola wireless communication set.
The recovered items suggest the kind of preparations the Maoist squad operating in the region had made.
On May 26-27, security forces in the Hussainabad subdivision of neighbouring Palamu district gunned down another top Maoist leader, Tulsi Bhuiyan. An SLR rifle and other arms were seized from the site of that operation as well.
Police have said that search and combing operations will continue in both districts to root out any remaining presence of Maoists and dismantle their logistical networks.