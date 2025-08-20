Carcasses of 73 buffaloes found floating in river

Kendrapara: Carcasses of 73 buffaloes were found floating in Brahmani river in Kendrapara district on Sunday afternoon, triggering panic among local villagers. The incident took place near Eakamania village under Aul block in the coastal district.

Scientists from the State-run Animal Diseases Research Institute (ADRI), Cuttack, have begun an investigation into the mysterious death of these bovine animals, an official said.

“Till Monday afternoon, carcasses of 44 buffaloes have been retrieved. On our request, a team of veterinary officials and scientists from ADRI has reached the village to ascertain the exact cause of en masse death of buffaloes,” said Manoj Kumar Patnaik, the chief district veterinary officer (CDVO), Kendrapara.