CBI probing alleged role of public servants in gold smuggling

New Delhi: The CBI has launched a probe into the alleged role of public servants in facilitating gold smuggling from Dubai following a complaint by the DRI, which recently made two arrests, including that of actor Ranya Rao from Bengaluru, officials said on Thursday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested Ranya Rao from the Kempe Gowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 3 for allegedly trying to smuggle over 14 kg of gold from Dubai. The action was followed by the arrests of two foreigners , also coming from Dubai, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai while attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India valued at ₹18.92 crore on March 6.

The DRI roped in the CBI because of the larger national and international ramifications. "The possibility of the involvement of unknown public servants of the government of India and unknown others, with such coordinated network, needs to be investigated," the DRI said.

Following the letter from the DRI, the CBI swung into action and registered an FIR against unidentified public servants and private individuals. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case of money laundering against Rao and conducted searches.