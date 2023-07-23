Live
Congress party holds silent protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Manipur violence
New Delhi: For a change it was silent protest at Jantar Mantar on Sunday. Protesting against the incidents of violence in Manipur and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi the Congress party leaders and workers staged Maun Satyagraha.
The protest was organised by Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary who said the purpose of the protest was to highlighting the issues affecting the common people. "You can take away Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership, his house but he won't be afraid.
Chaudhary said. Gandhi, the former Congress president, was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Chaudhary said there have been “attacks on the Constitution” and the Congress will continue to raise the issues of unemployment and inflation inside as well as outside Parliament.
He said the Congress party demands that that the central government must reply to questions being raised on these issues, he claimed. Slamming the BJP for comparing the situation in strife-torn Manipur with Rajasthan -- where the Congress is in power -- Chaudhary said, "BJP should be ashamed of itself". Scores of people have lost their lives and several others injured since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3