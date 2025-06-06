Couple Missing Case: ‘I did not die, I was killed’

Indore: “I did not die... I was killed,” said posters at the funeral of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was found hacked to death and thrown into a deep gorge in Sohra (Cherrapunjee), Meghalaya.

His bride, Sonam, is still missing, and both families allege that the Meghalaya authorities are not doing enough to find her. “I fear Sonam will not be found there anymore - she has been abducted and disappeared,” said Raja’s brother Vipin, who brought his body home on Wednesday.

He and Sonam’s brother Govind have been looking for the missing couple in Meghalaya.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma expressed his condolences and said, “I want to assure the family members that we are working overtime to make sure that we get to the facts and to the depths of what happened. “We are not clear yet about the sequence of the events. We are looking for the bride. The entire society, community and stakeholders have gotten involved in this. We are leaving no stones unturned to find her.”