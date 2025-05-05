CPI(M) leader MA Baby calls for unified Grand Alliance strategy to defeat BJP in Bihar

With political activity heating up ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, M.A. Baby, the newly appointed National General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), arrived in Patna on Monday. His visit is seen as a significant push by the Left to invigorate the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).

This marks Baby’s first visit to Bihar in his new role.

Speaking to reporters at Patna Airport, he emphasised the need for a coordinated opposition strategy.

“There will be discussions with our party leaders on how to defeat the BJP in Bihar and how to strengthen the Mahagathbandhan in the upcoming crucial election. We will share the outcome of these discussions with the media,” he said.

His visit coincides with a nationwide agitation planned by the Left parties, including a Bharat Bandh on May 20 in support of workers' rights. The bandh is being positioned as both a protest and a political demonstration of the Grand Alliance’s unity and resolve.

At a Mahagathbandhan meeting on Sunday, CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya affirmed support for the bandh.

“May 20 will be a day for workers’ rights, and all constituents of the Mahagathbandhan will stand together. It will also be a show of unity ahead of the elections,” he said.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav echoed the sentiment: “We will take to the streets to express our protest.”

Bihar Congress Legislature Party leader Dr Shakeel Ahmad Khan strongly criticised both the Centre and the Bihar state government, describing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s policies as “anti-people.”

He urged Mahagathbandhan parties to mount widespread public campaigns to highlight governance failures.

Vikasheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahani stressed the importance of cohesion. “All Grand Alliance parties must focus on unity, build a common manifesto, and run a coordinated, strategic campaign to defeat the NDA, he said.”

The developments signal a renewed attempt by the opposition to build momentum in Bihar, with the Left looking to play a more central role in shaping the alliance’s roadmap. M.A. Baby’s presence underlines the CPI(M)’s intent to help steer a unified front ahead of the elections.