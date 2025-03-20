Delegation of OBC employees' representatives meet Rahul; raise issues related to them in govt jobs, PSUs

New Delhi: A delegation of National Confederation of OBC (NCOBC) Employees' Welfare Associations met Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Thursday.

During the meeting, the members of NCOBC delegation apprised the LoP about problems and challenges faced by about 30,000 OBC workers in Central government services and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

NCOBC highlighted the challenges of representation and recognition faced by OBC workers in public sector and PSUs and sought his assistance and support in addressing these challenges and constraints.

The meeting of the NCOBC with Congress MP comes in light of Rahul Gandhi's repeated assertions on redrawing the public representation in the Indian democracy and its several institutions, as per the population and strength of the particular community.

Recently, the Telangana Assembly passed two bills on Tuesday, to hike the reservation for other backward classes in education, employment and local bodies to 42 per cent, fulfilling a major campaign promise based on the recently concluded caste survey.

The move also triggered backlash as it breaches the standard limit of 50 per cent caste-based reservations, as outlined by the courts on multiple occasions.

However, Rahul Gandhi was also quick to laud the initiative and stated that the Congress government in Telangana was fulfilling its promise of increasing OBC reservation in the state.

"The actual number of OBC community obtained through scientific caste count in the state was accepted and a bill for 42 per cent reservation was passed in the Assembly to ensure their equal participation in education, employment and politics. This is indeed a revolutionary step towards social justice through which the wall of 50 per cent reservation in the state has also been demolished," said the Congress MP in a post on X.

"By analysing the social and economic conditions of each community using the caste survey data, policies will be formulated that will ensure the well-being of all. The Telangana government has also formed an independent expert group for this. I have been continuously saying that only through X-ray – i.e. caste census – backward and deprived communities can get their due rights," he added.

While admiring the Telangana government's developmental works, he asserted that Congress government has shown the model that the country should replicate.



