Delhi: AAP, Congress slam BJP govt for failing to deliver Rs 2,500 to women

New Delhi: Calling the failed promise a ‘jumla’, the Opposition AAP and the Congress hit out at the BJP government in Delhi for leaving women high and dry and failing to deliver the promised Rs 2,500 per month to women in the city.

AAP’s Leader of Opposition Atishi said in the name of monthly financial assistance, Delhi women have got a four-member committee which will draft eligibility criteria, and then sanction funds and take so much time to deliver the financial assistance.

“The BJP has shown that there was no ‘Modi ki Guarantee’. What they got was only a jumla,” said Atishi.

Congress leader Alka Lamba said that women in Delhi continue to wait despite the lapse of the March 8 deadline set for the financial assistance.

“We will believe the government only when the money actually lands in bank accounts of beneficiaries,” said Lamba, Mahila Congress National President.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav on Saturday accused the BJP government of betraying the trust of women by backing out of its promise of giving Rs 2,500 to all 71 lakh women.

According to the very strict qualifying criteria announced by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today, less than 15-20 per cent of the over 71 lakh women voters in the Capital will benefit from the scheme, he said.

The ‘Mahila Samriddhi Yojna’ scheme to empower women residents of the Capital had turned out to be hollow, said Yadav.

He said that the CM also did not make any mention of providing cooking gas cylinders for Rs 500.

Yadav said that women in Delhi were expecting that being a woman herself, CM Gupta would fully implement BJP’s election promise of transferring Rs 2,500 to the account of every woman in Delhi on International Women’s Day.

Yadav said PM Modi assured during his Delhi Assembly election campaign that the scheme would be approved in the very first Cabinet meeting of the new BJP government but the CM has failed to spell out when the money would actually be transferred into the bank accounts of women.

He said women voted for the BJP in overwhelming numbers but after capturing power, the BJP government seems to have taken the women of Delhi for a ride, as had been done by the AAP.

Yadav said Rs 2,500 to every woman resident of Delhi would have been a great relief for households in their daily struggle for existence, but the BJP government has played yet another ‘political jumla’ to fool the innocent, poor women of Delhi.