Delhi gears up for monsoon with action plan: Parvesh

New Delhi: Following days of unseasonal rainfall that disrupted life across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi government has intensified preparations for the upcoming monsoon. Addressing concerns over recurring water logging issues, Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Pravesh Verma on Monday visited the Central Command Centre established at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) headquarters. Speaking at the site, Verma emphasized the need for a unified approach to tackle urban flooding. “There is good coordination between all three governing bodies—state government, municipal corporations, and civic agencies. Unlike before, there is no blame game. Just three days ago, despite widespread water logging due to sudden rains, we managed to clear it effectively,” he stated.

The NDMC’s Central Command Centre currently monitors waterlogging and other urban services across Lutyens’ Delhi. Verma lauded the system and proposed extending the model city-wide. “If an integrated command center is created involving all key agencies like MCD, PWD, DDA, and Delhi Jal Board, managing monsoon-related issues will become significantly easier,” he said.

He further suggested introducing a single helpline number for all Delhi residents to register complaints related to waterlogging. “The average citizen doesn’t know which agency manages which road. A unified number—like NDMC’s 1533 or the 311 mobile app—should be accessible for everyone in Delhi. Once a complaint is lodged, it can be automatically routed to the concerned department via the command center,” he explained.

Verma also mentioned that efforts are underway to automate all pumping systems across the city, which will be remotely operable via mobile devices and centrally managed through the proposed command center. “This will enable real-time monitoring of the entire city, and top officials—including the Chief Minister—can issue timely instructions during emergencies,” he added.