Delhi’s max temp settles at 33.2 degrees, IMD issues yellow alert for Tuesday

New Delhi: Despite rainfall in some parts of the city, Delhi residents on Monday experienced humid conditions with maximum temperature settling at 33.2 degree Celsius -- four notches below the season’s average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

There was cloud cover over Delhi throughout the day and the relative humidity at 5.30 p.m. was 77 per cent.

According to officials, Palam observatory recorded 1.4 mm rainfall, Ayanagar 0.6 mm, CDO Ghaziabad 0.5 mm, and Najafgarh 2 mm between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Monday.

The meteorological office has issued a "yellow" alert for Tuesday, indicating that generally cloudy skies with moderate rain or thundershowers are expected.

The maximum temperature for Tuesday is forecast to reach around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle at approximately 26 degrees.

The monsoon reached the national capital on Sunday, two days earlier than the anticipated onset date, bringing relief to the residents of Delhi from the intense heat.

According to the IMD, on Sunday, the southwest monsoon covered both Delhi and Mumbai simultaneously for the first time since June 21, 1961. As per reports, the month of June has been recorded coolest in last 13 years with minimum temperature hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.