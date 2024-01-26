Dense fog, chilling cold to persist in North India for next two days

New Delhi: Dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh during next three days, while for five days in Uttar Pradesh and improve gradually thereafter, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Citing no relief from chilling weather, the IMD further predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during next two days and decrease in intensity thereafter.

In its daily bulletin, the IMD said that minimum temperatures are in the range of three-six degrees Celsius over most parts of plains of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"Minimum temperatures are in the range of seven-10 degrees Celisus over remaining parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, in most parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal," said the IMD.

"These are below normal by two-four degrees Celisus over many parts of plains of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and in isolated pockets of Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celisus was reported at Hisar (Haryana)," said the IMD.

The IMD further also predicted that cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday and Sunday and over Bihar on Saturday.

"Ground frost conditions are very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand during Friday night to Sunday morning and over west Uttar Pradesh during Friday night to Saturday morning," said the IMD.