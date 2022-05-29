Do not share Photocopy of your Adhaar Card to anyone, Government advises to be prudent while doing so

The Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) has issued a clarification with regards to the advisory issued by the UIDAI on 29th May, 2022, which reads, it is learnt that it was issued by them in context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised that people must not share a photocopy of their Aadhaar card with any organization because it might be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used.



However, in view of the possibility of Misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn from the immediate effect.

UIDAI issued statement that, Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using as well as sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.

Aadhaar identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features in order to protect as well as safeguard the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder.

How to share your Aadhaar card?

The press release advices individuals of the nation to use the masked Aadhaar card, which only gives you the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number. Anyone with a legitimate Aadhaar number can download it from the official website of the UIDAI. Before you download the copy of your Aadhaar card, you can also select " Do you wish to have an masked Aadhaar option.

In varied instances, the UIDAI has also talked about a secure way of verifying any aadhaar number. You can head over to https://Myaadhaar.udai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar and get the official status of the Aadhaar number.

The verification step is also possible in the offline mode. All one needs to do is scan the QR code, which is available on the e-Aadhaar card using the QR code scanner present in the mAadhaar mobile app, which is available for both Android and iPhone users.

Aadhaar is an integral document in India, it is used for application purposes. And in order to avoid its misuse, one must begin to follow the advice given by the Indian government from now onwards.