Dry weather has added to challenges, don’t let people suffer in winters: Omar Abdullah to officials

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday directed top administrative officers to ensure that the people of the Valley do not suffer due to the harsh winter in Kashmir as dry weather has added to people's challenges.
Chairing a meeting of top officials including the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, administrative secretaries and others, Omar Abdullah directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the winters.
Chairing a meeting of top officials including the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, administrative secretaries and others, Omar Abdullah directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the winters.
He asked the officers to ensure adequate electricity and keep the men and machinery ready to tackle any situation. The directions were passed in a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.
The arrangements for winter preparedness were reviewed in which strict directions were passed to the departments.
An official statement said that the issue of adequate electricity and water supply amidst the low precipitation and low water level in river Jhelum and other streams besides the road clearance after snowfall were discussed threadbare.
The directions were also passed to keep adequate stock of ration and other things available for the winters.
This is Omar Abdullah’s first meeting with the officials after the short session of the Legislative Assembly ended on Friday.
Ruling NC brought a resolution for the restoration of articles 370 and 35A in the Assembly which was passed by voice vote.
The BJP with 28 MLAs did not allow the Assembly to function normally as BJP MLAs demanded revoking the resolution passed by the Assembly.
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather told the protesting BJP MLAs that he has no power to revoke a resolution passed by the Assembly.