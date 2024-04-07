Live
- Balanced diet makes immune system more resilient to infections like TB: Health Ministry
- Bhagwant Mann insulted Bhagat Singh's legacy: Punjab BJP chief
- With polls round the corner, Kerala announces 2 instalments of monthly social welfare pension
- 1984 anti-Sikh riots: Wound not over but victims grateful to Modi govt for mitigating their woes
- India will hunt down its enemies within and outside its borders: Rajnath in Rajasthan
- Addressing people's issues important, not mastery of English, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar in dig at Tharoor
- Varalaxmi Sarathkumar set to mesmerise audiences with ‘Sabari’
- Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The GOAT’ resumes shooting in Russia
- Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ to start hunting from October
- Parvathy Thiruvothu’s character poster from ‘Thangalaan’ unveiled
Just In
Fake NCERT books seized after raid in Gurugram's Sadar Bazaar
Highlights
A team of the Chief Minister flying squad including National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) experts raided seven bookshops in Sadar Bazaar here on Saturday.
Gurugram: A team of the Chief Minister flying squad including National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) experts raided seven bookshops in Sadar Bazaar here on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off that fake NCERT books were being sold at these shops, the team seized multiple books during the raid. Many shopkeepers closed their shops after getting information about the raid.
The police said suspected books are being examined.
“Multiple raids have been conducted across the state to confiscate fake books. A large number of fake NCERT books are found during raids," Inderjeet Yadav, DSP, CM flying squad, said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS