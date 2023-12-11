FBI director meets CBI chief, discusses extradition of suspects wanted by India

New Delhi: FBI Director Christopher Wray met CBI chief Praveen Sood on Monday and discussed key issues, including extradition of suspects wanted by India and technology-enabled financial crimes.

The US official’s visit comes in the backdrop of an alleged plot to kill a pro-Khalistan leader on American soil.

A CBI spokesperson said that a high-level delegation led by Wray visited the CBI headquarters here on Monday, and held discussions with CBI Director Sood and other senior officials of the agency.

During the meeting, they focused on strengthening exchange of information on criminal matters, improved coordination in combating transnational crimes, and sharing of expertise in investigation of technology-enabled crimes, the official said.

The official also said that both the agencies recognised the challenges posed by organised crime networks, cyber-enabled financial crimes, ransomware threats, economic crimes and transnational crimes.

"The need to expedite sharing of evidence and for closer assistance in bringing criminals and fugitives to face justice was also deliberated upon," the spokesperson said.

The official said that it was also discussed to exchange the best practices of FBI Academy, Quantico, and CBI Academy, Ghaziabad.

Wray, while interacting with the senior officers of CBI, thanked the agency for the collaborative spirit and the enduring cooperation during FBI’s long relationship with it. Sood also thanked the FBI Director for his visit.

The CBI Director said that Wray's visit signifies a step towards deepening cooperation and shared commitment to combat crime in all its manifestations in the spirit of international police cooperation.

"Both the agencies agreed to look forward to future interactions and collaborative initiatives," the official added.