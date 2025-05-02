Fight not over, won’t spare a single terrorist

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday warned terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack that they should not think that they have “won the war". In his first public remarks following the Pahalgam, Shah said: “The fight is not yet over.

They (terrorists) should not think that after killing our 27 people they have won the war," he said. Addressing a meeting in Assam, Shah said every single terrorist will be sought after and punished for killing civilians in Pahalgam and said that the Narendra Modi government will uproot terrorism and respond to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The minister made the comments at an event in New Delhi where he dedicated a road and unveiled a statue of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his first remarks following the terror attack at a public event in Bihar’s Madhubani, issued a similar warning. “We will go to the ends of the earth to find the perpetrators," PM Modi had said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also vowed a “loud and clear" response to the Pahalgam terror attack when he spoke to the press a day after the attack unfolded.