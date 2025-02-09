Food Delivery Agent Leads Armed Attack On Customer's Home After Missed Call In Delhi

Live
- A dispute over an unanswered phone call escalated into violence when a food delivery agent and accomplices vandalized vehicles and fired shots outside a customer's residence in Delhi.
- Three arrests made as police continue investigation.
A violent incident unfolded in Delhi when a food delivery agent, angered by an unanswered phone call, orchestrated an armed attack on a customer's property. The dispute began at 9 AM Saturday when brick kiln businessman Aadhar Chaudhary missed the delivery agent's call while engaged in another phone conversation.
Upon returning the call, Chaudhary was met with verbal abuse from the delivery agent. When Chaudhary objected to this behavior, the agent allegedly threatened retaliation, according to police reports.
The situation escalated dramatically an hour later when the delivery agent returned with five to six accomplices on motorcycles. The group opened fire outside Chaudhary's residence and vandalized multiple vehicles on his property, including two cars, two scooters, and a motorcycle.
CCTV footage documented the attackers wielding sticks and firing shots into the air. Nandgram Assistant Commissioner of Police Poonam Mishra confirmed that three suspects - the delivery agent and two associates - have been arrested following Chaudhary's complaint.
Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage and conducting interrogations to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects involved in the attack.